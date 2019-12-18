Kabendera still in negotiations with DPP, court told

By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTz hjumanne@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The negotiations between the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and freelance journalist Erick Kabendera, who faces economic sabotage charges, are still ongoing; the Kisutu resident magistrate was told on Wednesday.

Mr Kabendera was initially arrested late July after police said his citizenship was questionable.

He was later with economic crimes including money laundering and tax evasion—charges that are not attract bail. The case has since been adjourned five times.

“When the case was adjourned two weeks ago we were directed to inform the court about the progress of plea bargaining talks between the DPP’s office and the defense side; I hereby inform the court that the talks are still ongoing,” said defence lawyer Jebra Kambole.

He added that the defence will keep the court informed about the progress of the negotiation.

Mr Kabendera was sent back to remand prison after Kisutu resident magistrate Ms Janeth Mtega adjourned the case to January 2, 20202.

Earlier on State Attorney Mr Wankyo Simon told the court that investigation on Mr Kabendera’s case is yet to be completed.

Kabendera faces charges of money laundering, tax evasion and involvement in organized crime.

According to the prosecution, on diverse dates between January 2015 and July 2019 in Dar es Salaam, and with other persons, the accused knowingly facilitated a criminal racket.

The state further claims that the accused (in the second offence) failed to pay taxes amounting to Sh173.247 million that was payable to the Tanzania Revenue Authority.