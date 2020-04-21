Kenya's Covid-19 cases rise to 296 after 15 more test positive

By NMG

Nairobi. The Health ministry reported 15 more cases of the coronavirus in Kenya on Tuesday, raising the country's total number of confirmed cases to 296.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi told journalists that seven of these cases were recorded in Mombasa County, six in Nairobi and two in Mandera.

She said 11 of the new patients were Kenyans and four foreign nationals and that they were among 545 people tested for the disease in the last 24 hours.

None of them had a history of travel, she said, adding six were in quarantine and that nine were found through surveillance.

Dr Mwangangi also announced that five more had been discharged from hospital after recovering, raising Kenya's total number of recoveries to 74.

The coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

Since then, it has quickly spread across the world and infected at least 2,498,474 people, according to Worldometer's tally on April 21.

The total number of deaths was 171,332 and that of recoveries 657,808 as of April 21, while the number of active cases stood at 1,669,334, with three per cent or 57,306 of them being critical and the rest mild.

Worldometer's count showed that the number of closed cases was 829,140, 79 per cent or 657,808 of which was the number of recoveries or those discharged.