Seed shortage slows Tanzania’s date palm expansion amid rising demand

Dodoma. Limited access to improved seedlings and strict import conditions from producing countries have been cited as major obstacles to the expansion of date palm farming in Tanzania, even as demand for the crop continues to grow in the domestic market.

Agricultural experts say many farmers are still using old seed varieties that are less productive, largely because of difficulties in obtaining certified planting materials.

The challenge comes at a time when the crop is gaining popularity, partly due to a widespread belief among consumers that dates help to boost male vitality, increasing their market value.

A date palm specialist from the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (Tari), Dr Nicholas Kuboja, said on Thursday, March 19, 2026, that farmers in central regions have shown strong interest in the crop, but progress is being slowed by procedures imposed by countries that produce certified seedlings.

He was speaking during a three-day training session for 57 farmers selected from demonstration farms under a project funded by the Government of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

More than 3,700 seedlings have already been planted, while other farmers are still waiting for supplies.

“We have brought technical knowledge about this crop, but the main challenge remains access to seedlings. Farmers’ response has been higher than the number of seedlings available in the first phase,” said Dr Kuboja.

A farmer from Mvumi village in Chamwino District, Dr Aman Daniel, said he had already seen the potential of the crop even before the government began promoting it, prompting him to expand his farm.

“In Mvumi we grow grapes, but I am investing more in date palms because I have already seen the benefits. I believe this crop will be like gold in the future,” he said.

He added that the crop’s market value has also increased due to a common belief that men who consume dates gain strength, contributing to strong demand in local markets.

The project coordinator from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Mr Fadhir Mtengela, said the programme aims to reach 250 farmers, although only 57 have received seedlings in the first phase due to delays in importing planting materials from India, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.