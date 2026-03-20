Asmah Majed: From campus speeches to Tanzania’s comedy spotlight

Dar es Salaam. When the spotlight hits the stage and the crowd erupts in laughter, Asmah Majed, better known by her stage name, Asmaah Jamida, stands at the centre of Tanzania’s rising comedy scene, turning ordinary life into unforgettable punchlines.
Her charm and wit have made her a standout in a space still emerging, especially for women.
Her journey began in 2019 while she was still in university. “You know, back then I was the student government education minister. During my speeches, I’d sneak in a few jokes, and the crowd loved it,” she recalls.