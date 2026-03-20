Asmah Majed: From campus speeches to Tanzania’s comedy spotlight

Dar es Salaam. When the spotlight hits the stage and the crowd erupts in laughter, Asmah Majed, better known by her stage name, Asmaah Jamida, stands at the centre of Tanzania’s rising comedy scene, turning ordinary life into unforgettable punchlines.

Her charm and wit have made her a standout in a space still emerging, especially for women.

Her journey began in 2019 while she was still in university. “You know, back then I was the student government education minister. During my speeches, I’d sneak in a few jokes, and the crowd loved it,” she recalls.

According to her, she further added that the reactions she got over time made her realise this was something she could pursue seriously.

Despite her early popularity, breaking into stand-up comedy wasn’t easy.

While many students flocked to singing, acting, or dancing, Asmah decided to forge a different path.

“I noticed the results of my jokes on people around me; it was powerful. That feedback gave me courage,” she shares.

She explains that carving out a unique lane in comedy helped her stand apart, even in a competitive talent-driven environment.

Being a young, beautiful woman in a male-dominated industry brought its own challenges.

“People would comment that I should do something else. Some would even attend shows just to look at me rather than hear my jokes,” she shares with a playful smile.

Yet, instead of discouraging her, these reactions boosted her confidence.

Confidence, Asmah believes, is the key barrier for many women in comedy.

“If women can shed their fears and embrace confidence, we would see many more talented female comedians,” she explains.

She further adds, once you give yourself that confidence, every aspect of performing, from timing to engaging the audience, becomes easier.

For Asmah, the inspiration for her jokes comes from daily life.

According to her, about 80 per cent of her content comes from everyday experiences, and the remaining 20 per cent is personal life.

She believes that ordinary moments are inherently funny, and audiences deserve to see them transformed into relatable humour.

Her success also reflects the growing opportunities for women in Tanzanian comedy.

“There’s a lot of room for women in this field. I encourage young women to step forward and showcase their talent,” she shares.

And it’s not just about laughter; Asmah’s shows are lucrative, reportedly earning her up to five million Tanzanian shillings per performance.

Her growing popularity has also enabled her to venture into business.

Asma Staples, her entrepreneurial project, complements her comedic career while providing engaging content for her followers.

“I’m grateful my business is thriving. It also adds another layer to my online content,” she says.

Asmah’s journey is a testament to perseverance, creativity, and self-belief. To aspiring female comedians, she offers this advice:

“You, young woman, trust in your talent, embrace every challenge, and take action. Confidence is the most important stage you’ll ever step on,” she shares.