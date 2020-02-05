Key dates for Kenya’s Daniel arap Moi

1997: The World Bank and IMF withhold aid to Kenya, saying the government has not kept its pledge to fight corruption. 2002: The constitution blocks Moi from standing for re-election. He quits and peacefully hands over power to Mwai Kibaki.

Here are the key dates in the life of Daniel arap Moi, Kenya's leader for almost a quarter of a century, who died on Tuesday aged 95.

1924: He is born into a poor family from the Kalenjin people and grows up in the cattle-herding and farming county of Baringo in northwestern Kenya.

1955: After working as a teacher, he enters politics and serves in legislative councils under British colonial rule.

1967: Named vice president of Kenya.

1978: Moi becomes president after death of Jomo Kenyatta, father of Kenyan independence.

1982: He survives a botched coup, responding swiftly and harshly, with dozens arrested and fired.

1991: Under domestic and international pressure, Moi puts an end to one-party rule and allows a multi-party system. He is re-elected leader in 1992 and 1997 elections, both marred by political and ethnic violence.

1997: The World Bank and IMF withhold aid to Kenya, saying the government has not kept its pledge to fight corruption.

2002: The constitution blocks Moi from standing for re-election. He quits and peacefully hands over power to Mwai Kibaki.

2004: He launches a humanitarian foundation called Moi Africa Institute (MAI), focused on preventing conflicts on the continent.

2006: Moi asks for forgiveness for acts of misrule during his 24-year-regime.