Magufuli Hostels at UDSM declared safe for students return

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has on Thursday assured the public and the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) students that the John Pombe Magufuli (JPM) Hostels which were used as quarantine centre for Covid-19 are safe for student’s accommodations.

The assurance comes five days before the opening of the university after two months of closure following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Swearing in the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Health, three ambassadors to Algeria, Kenya and Mozambique in Dodoma on May 21, President John Magufuli ordered higher learning institutions, Form Six students and sports activities to resume effectively from June 1, this year.

Speaking on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the hostels UDSM chancellor, former President Jakaya Kikwete, a representative of the Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Ms Neema Kweba made the assurance that the hostels were safe for students.

“The last batch of Covid-19 vacated the hostels on May 25, this year, when we immediately started disinfecting the facilities, rooms, beds and elsewhere. Wastes produced during their stay were also collected and deposited at dumping sites,” she said.

According to her, a total of 844 Covid-19 suspects were accommodated in the hostels from April 5, to April 25 including 426 contact persons and 418 travelers.

“Fortunately, all the suspects tested negative throughout their stay which increases our confidence that the place is safe for the students accommodation,” she said.

According to her, all hand washing equipment and the furnace built for burning wastes have been handed over to the UDSM authorities alongside the buildings.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Kikwete said it was a challenge for the UDSM authorities to let the facilities be used to quarantine Covid-19 suspects.