VIDEO: President Magufuli casts his vote in Dodoma

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The ruling CCM presidential candidate John Magufuli on Wednesday morning cast his vote in Dodoma as day of voting kicked off both on Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Magufuli who is seeking re-election voted at Chamwino near State House where was registered.

He arrived at Chamwino Ikulu village accompanied by his wife and queued behind other voters who lined up in the polling station.

After voting, Magufuli briefly spoke to journalists saying he was satisfied with the process.

"Congratulations to the returning officers for the preparations. I congratulate Tanzanians for this important day. My call is for them to turnout in large numbers and vote for the candidates of their choice," Magufuli said.

"We also need to maintain our peace and I always say there is life after the elections."

Magufuli did not take questions from journalists during the media briefing.

Over 29 million Tanzanians were registered for the polls which involve 15 presidential candidates.