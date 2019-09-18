Russia and Uganda sign deal to develop nuclear energy

By DAILY MONITOR

Kampala. Russia and Uganda have agreed to work together in the field of nuclear energy, the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom said Wednesday, as Moscow seeks to strengthen its influence in Africa.

Russia's state-owned companies have been at a key part of the strategy to bolster Moscow's presence on the continent.

President Museveni is seeking to use Uganda’s uranium deposits to develop nuclear power.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday by a Rosatom representative and Ugandan Energy Minister Irene Muloni on the sidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency's general conference in Vienna.

The deal "lays the foundation for specific cooperation between Russia and Uganda" in the field of nuclear energy, Rosatom said.