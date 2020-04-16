Six more test positive in Zanzibar as Covid-19 cases reach 24

The announcement now pushes Tanzania’s number of patients who have tested positive to 94.

By Paul Owere

Zanzibar has today Thursday April 16, announced that cases of novel coronavirus infection has reached 24 after six more patients tested positive.

All cases are Tanzanians who are residents of Kibweni, Magogoni, Kwarara, Kilinahewa Juu Amani and Kidoti - Zanzibar.

Just like on Wednesday, April 15, the cases that tested positive today include five men and one woman with the youngest being a 23-year-old.

The announcement was made by the minister of health Hamad Rashid Mohamed in a daily briefing regarding the Covid-19 development.

Yesterday, Tanzania’s health minister announced that 29 more cases had tested positive in Dar es Salaam, this now brings the total number of those who have tested positive in Tanzania to 88.

Today’s announcement brings the number of Covid-19 infections in Tanzania to 94.