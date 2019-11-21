The Citizen News Sky News pulls down KQ stowaway report after Shivonje emerges Thursday November 21 2019 Shivonje Isaac, who is remanded at Kamiti Prison, is at the centre of the Kenya Airways stowaway saga. Left, photo published by Sky News identifying the man as Paul Manyasi, the stowaway. PHOTO | JOAN PERERUAN | NATION MEDIA GROUP In Summary The website link to the investigative piece posted on the Sky News website now returns a 'page not found' error.Sky News identified the stowaway as Paul Manyasi about a fortnight ago, opening up a Pandora's box as questions emerged on the real identity of the illegal passenger. Nairobi. The British broadcaster Sky News has pulled down an investigative report that had allegedly 'confirmed' the identity of the stowaway who fell from a Kenya Airways plane in London.The website link to the investigative piece posted on the Sky News website now returns a 'page not found' error.“We're sorry. The page you are looking for cannot be found. You may have followed a broken or outdated link, or there may be an error on our site,” reads a note from the website.Further link analysis using Google tools reveal a status code 404 error — meaning the page is either not found, or the server is down.At the time of publication of this article, Sky News was yet to issue any statement regarding their stowaway article.CONFLICTING REPORTS Also Read India announces visa exemption for foreigners seeking medical treatment Use local research findings says Magufuli Advertisement Sky News identified the stowaway as Paul Manyasi about a fortnight ago, opening up a Pandora's box as questions emerged on the real identity of the illegal passenger.According to the report by Africa Correspondent John Sparks, the "family of Paul Manyasi" had "confirmed" it was their son on board the KQ flight from Nairobi to London.But Kenyan authorities disputed the report, saying the man named in the report was not the dead stowaway.Paul’s ‘father’, who had been named by Sky News as Isaac Manyasi, also changed his name to Isaac Betti as the family denied any relations with ‘Paul’.MYSTERY DEEPENSMr Betti told a local newspaper that his son’s name was Cedric Shivonje and that he was alive but in remand.Shivonje was arrested for defilement and locked up at the Industrial Area Remand Prison in Nairobi, he said.The Nation met Shivonje at Kamiti Maximum Prison, where he was moved to for security reasons.His emergence from the cell deepens the mystery of the hitherto unidentified stowaway, whose body is still in London. No family has claimed it.Flight records show the KQ plane had been to South Africa after taking off from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport en route to London on the early morning of June 30. In the headlines Tundu Lissu’s return to Tanzania delayed due to safety Former Singida East Member of Parliament Mr Tundu Lissu has recovered from bullet wounds he Why liquefied natural gas project faces delay in Tanzania The envisaged liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant project could be delayed further following the Use local research findings says Magufuli It has been two years without Azory Gwanda Cedric Shivonje: Puzzling tale of the Kenya Airways stowaway Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority bans heartburn medications over cancer risk EAC denies reports that summit was put off due to tensions