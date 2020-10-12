Taifa Stars go down to Burundi in friendly tie

Dar es Salaam. The national soccer team Taifa Stars lost 1-0 against the Burundi national team ‘Intamba m’Urugamba’ in an international friendly match that was played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Intamba’s goal was scored by Saidi Ntibazonkiza in the 85th minute, with a powerful shot just outside the danger zone. Burundi’s victory is the fourth out of 12 matches that the two teams have played against each other. According to available statistics, Taifa Stars won five of the matches, while three others ended in a draw.

The record also shows that Burundi had scored 13 goals against Tanzania - the latter having scored 11 goals against the former. Taifa Stars have only themselves to blame for losing the match on home soil, as their players sailed to utilize clear scoring chances.

Attacking mid-fielder Idd Nado missed in the seventh minute, shooting wide from the danger zone. Striker Saimon Msuva also missed in the 50th - with onlyBurundi goalkeeper Rukundo to beat, following good pass from Nado.

Other players who missed clear scoring chances were Shomary Kapombe (52nd), Nado in the 56th and the team skipper Mbwana Samatta who his shot was blocked by Burundi’s defenders. Burundi dominated the encounter in the last 10 minutes of the game soon after Jonas Mkude booked with red card by referee Martin Sanya.

Taifa Stars assistant captain Saimon Msuva admitted the defeat, and promised to rectify their mistakes before facing Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (Afcon) on November 13 in Tunis.

Msuva said they played well in the encounter and called all Tanzanians and team sponsor Serengeti Premier Lager not to be dissapointed for results.

Burundi captain Saido Berahino commended his fellow players for the victory and called them not to be satisfied with it.