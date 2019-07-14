Super Eagle’s Rohr warry for Algeria

Nigeria finished top of a section including 2017 African champions Cameroon and Algeria on the road to Russia last year, defeating the Desert Foxes 3-1 at home before a 1-1 draw in the return fixture

Cairo. He was young enough to participate at this year’s Under-20 World Cup, but Samuel Chukwueze is assuming a far greater role as a future Nigeria lynchpin with his country attempting to capture a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title.

At 20 years and 49 days, Chukwueze became the youngest scorer at this year’s tournament as he grabbed his first international goal for the Super Eagles in the quarter-final win over South Africa.

It has been a meteoric rise for the youngster, signed by Villarreal in 2017, following a strong debut season in Spain’s top flight which included a goal in April’s thrilling 4-4 draw with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona and a match-winning strike against Girona that lifted his side out the relegation zone for good.

While he may not be cut from the same cloth as the Argentine, comparisons with another left-footed wizard, the recently retired Arjen Robben, are plentiful.

Inspired by the former Dutch star growing up, Chukwueze concedes he would do well to come anywhere close to what Robben achieved as a former Champions League and eight-time Bundesliga winner with Bayern, a World Cup finalist, and league champion at Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSV Eindhoven.

“Chukwueze has a good left foot, is quick, has a low centre of gravity -- which gives him very good balance -- and can deliver and score,” was Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr’s Robben-esque appraisal of his winger.

Yet the German has taken a steady approach to blooding Chukwueze, handing him a start in the opening win over Burundi before restricting him to a pair of substitute appearances over the next three games in Egypt.

“We’re here to win the title. Sitting on the bench doesn’t make me feel bad, it makes me wait for the chance I get to help the team like I did today,” Chukwueze said after his man-of-the-match display against South Africa.