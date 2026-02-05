Resilience key for Olomi’s hard-fought TPC Open title

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania lady golfer Neema Olomi has admitted that winning the TPC Open that climaxed last weekend in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region, was one of the toughest moments of her golfing career.

Olomi, who finished top of the leaderboard at +2, said the tournament demanded not only skill, but also patience, focus and mental strength, as every shot mattered from the first round to the final day.

“It was not easy at all,” Olomi said after sealing the title.

“This tournament tested me in every way. The course was challenging, the pressure was high, and I had to stay calm because one mistake could change everything.”

According to the final standings, Olomi emerged as the overall winner ahead of George Sembi, who finished second at +7, while Julius Mwinzani completed the top three at +9.

Olomi said the presence of strong competitors pushed her to remain disciplined throughout the competition, especially when the chasing pack tried to close the gap.

“I knew I was leading, but I also knew nothing was guaranteed,” she explained.

“Players like Sembi and Mwinzani were right there, and I had to fight for every stroke. I told myself to stay smart, avoid unnecessary risks and trust my game.”

The champion also credited her preparation and ability to handle difficult moments on the course, saying the key was staying positive even when the game did not go as planned.

“There are moments you miss a shot, or you don’t get the result you expected, but you must keep going,” she said. “Golf is a mental game. If you lose concentration, you lose the tournament.”

Olomi’s victory in Moshi is expected to boost her confidence as she continues to represent Tanzania in major competitions, while also inspiring other female golfers in the country to push harder and compete at a higher level.

“I am happy and proud,” she said. “Winning is special, but what makes it more meaningful is knowing that I worked for it. I hope more girls will believe they can also play and win.”

The tournament attracted golfers from different parts of Tanzania, with the leaderboard showing a tight contest behind the winner. Emmanuel Lucas also finished at +9, while several players ended the tournament at +11 and +13, underlining the competitiveness of the event.

As celebrations continue, Olomi insisted the win is not the end of the journey.