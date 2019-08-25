By The Citizen reporter

Dar es Salaam. Clouds Media International the commissioning broadcaster and Rapid Blue the producers of East Africa Got Talent have clarified on the participation of the Burundian group.

This is after certain quarters raised concern saying the group was from outside the four participating countries namely Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

In a statement released by EAGT, they said entry to the contest was open to anyone who is a legal resident in the four countries irrespective of their nationality.

“The drummers are legal residents of Rwanda and, therefore, legitimate contestants on the show,” reads the statement by East Africa Got Talent.

The statement further says that contestants apply as individuals and they were not entered by any government as an official representative of any country.

“We deeply regret if any offence has been taken by the inclusion of the drummers but wish to state that East Africa Got Talent celebrates a wide diversity of talent and takes a special pride in showcasing the cultural heritage of the region.”