FIFA bans former TFF President Jamal Malinzi for 10 years

Zurich. The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has slapped former TFF President Jamal Malinzi with a 10-year ban for mismanaging “a significant amount” of money from the governing body.

Jamal Malinzi is currently in remand prison facing charges of money laundering while at the helm of the Tanzanian football federation.

According to the Associated Press, the former Jamal Malinzi received $528,000 over four years to repay alleged loans he made that ‘lacked proper justification or explanation’.

Fifa also says that the besieged official received $55,000 in prize money earned by Tanzania’s under-17 team at the African youth championship in 2017 in Gabon.

During that time FIFA says Malinzi was a member of its development committee — allocating project funds worldwide — and its fair play and social responsibility committee from 2013-17 when he was taking money.

Malinzi has also been fined 500,000 Swiss francs by soccer’s governing body, however it is not clear when the ban takes effect.