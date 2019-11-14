Ex-Arsenal star Thierry Henry named Montreal Impact coach
Thursday November 14 2019
Paris. Ex-Arsenal star Thierry Henry has been appointed coach at MLS franchise Montreal Impact on a two-year contract, the Canadian club announced Thursday.
"Welcome to Montreal @ThierryHenry!" the Major League Soccer (MLS) club tweeted.
Henry, whose baptism of fire as a manager ended in disaster at French club Monaco when he was fired in January, will coach the Canadian club for a minimum of two seasons, Montreal Impact said.
"Henry signed a two-year deal, with an option for 2022," the club said on its website.
Henry, 42, who helped France win the World Cup in 1998, is familiar with the MLS, having played from 2010 to 2014 with the New York Red Bulls.