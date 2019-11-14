Ex-Arsenal star Thierry Henry named Montreal Impact coach

Paris. Ex-Arsenal star Thierry Henry has been appointed coach at MLS franchise Montreal Impact on a two-year contract, the Canadian club announced Thursday.

"Welcome to Montreal @ThierryHenry!" the Major League Soccer (MLS) club tweeted.

Henry, whose baptism of fire as a manager ended in disaster at French club Monaco when he was fired in January, will coach the Canadian club for a minimum of two seasons, Montreal Impact said.

"Henry signed a two-year deal, with an option for 2022," the club said on its website.