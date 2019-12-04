Kilimanjaro Boys to kick off Cecafa against Kenya

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland soccer team, The Kilimanjaro Boys will face Kenya on December 7, in their opening group B game at the Senior Challenge Cup which kicks off on the same day in Kampala, Uganda.

The group also features Zanzibar who will face Sudan on the same day.

According to the fixture, the opening match will see Uganda host Burundi on December 7 and Djibouti face Somalia in group A.

The fixture show that Kilimanjaro Boys will be in action again on Tuesday (Dec 10) facing Zanzibar from 4pm while Sudan will meet Kenya’s Harambee Stars.

The Kilimanjaro Boys will play their final group stage game on December 14 against Sudan while Zanzibar faces Kenya the defending champions on the same date.

The General Secretary of Cecafa, Nicholas Musonye said they have decided to merge the teams into two groups after Ethiopia and DR Congo pulled out of the competition.

Advertisement

Musonye said the top two teams in each group will qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.

“We had no choice rather than merging the groups. We expect the exciting, competitive games,” said Musonye.

Kilimanjaro Boys is expecting to leaves for Kampala on Thursday without four players.