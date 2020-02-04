Never-say-die Chiefs hailed after victory

Miami. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hailed his team’s never-say-die spirit after they staged yet another dramatic late fightback to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

For the third straight game of the postseason, Mahomes led the Chiefs back from the brink to seal a 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes, 24, said even though he had struggled with poor form during Sunday’s game, his team-mates had never stopped believing in him.

“We kept believing,” Mahomes said. “That’s what we’ve done all postseason. They guys really stepped up. They believed in me. I was making a lot of mistakes out there early.

“We found a way to win it in the end.”

Sunday’s comeback followed playoff wins over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans in the playoffs last month where the Chiefs trailed by double digits on each occasion.

Advertisement

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce enthused over the performance of the team-mate nicknamed “Showtime Mahomes.”

“Doesn’t matter what the score is, we’ve got Pat Mahomes,” Kelce said.

“It’s magic Mahomes, it’s Showtime Mahomes. And you know what? I love him. He willed this team back into the game,” Kelce added.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had helped spark the fightback with a crucial long reception in the fourth quarter, revealed Mahomes had rallied his team-mates as they trailed 20-10.

“He was telling us to believe,” Hill said. “We were down 20-10 and he was telling us to believe in the fourth quarter. He could see in some guys’ eyes they were getting down, including myself.

“I was like ‘Man, how are we going to pull this off? And Pat was like ‘You’ve got to believe brother. It’s going to happen man, I can feel it.

“He brought the guys together and you saw what happened man. We pulled it off.”