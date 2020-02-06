EPL boss admits VAR needs to improve

London. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters admits his organisation must try to improve VAR after a season marred by controversy surrounding the review technology.

A recent survey from opinion polling firm YouGov showed more than two-thirds of Premier League fans questioned believe VAR has made the game less enjoyable since it was introduced into the English top-flight.

Players, managers and fans have all complained about the way the system is used, with lengthy review delays and dubious eventual decisions causing widespread frustration.

Masters, who started his permanent role with the Premier League in December, told BBC Sport that VAR would stay in the game, but he hopes it can be improved.

“I don’t think VAR has been damaging but I accept it needs improvement,” Masters said. “Scrapping it is not an option -- what we have to do is try and make VAR better.”

VAR has been brought in to the Premier League to decide on goals, penalties, red cards and offside decisions. Masters revealed to the BBC that the Premier League would discuss changes to VAR with the clubs in April.

“We are going to have a debate about what sort of VAR they would like next season and what improvements can be made to the system,” he said.

“It’s going to be a work in progress this season and next as we try to rebalance it so you get the positives of better decision-making and fewer of the perceived negatives about delay and sometimes confusion.”

Meanwhile, in his first major media interviews, Masters said he does not believe homegrown player quotas will improve the fortunes of the England team.