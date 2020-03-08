Liverpool offer special training for Dar es Salaam club

Dar es Salaam Corridor Group team captain Raphael Kutoka said they were inspired with the training and added that they were going to be the best ambassadors

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Liverpool. Liverpool legend and academy coach John Aldridge says there is no short cut in attaining the highest football development other than having strong youth players.

Albridge made the comment during a special training session for Tanzania’s Standard Chartered trophy-winning team known as Dar es Salaam Corridor Group at Liverpool’s academy.

During the training session, Aldridge and other coaches taught Tanzania’s side about the aspects of the game including techniques, intelligence, tactical knowledge, and risk assessment.

The coaches also taught the players about physical fitness (endurance, balance and coordination, speed, strength, and power) as well as a proper mindset which is compassion, composure and mental strength, coach ability, and self-motivation.

Apart from the training, the players also toured the club’s Anfield venue and later watched the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth.

He said Liverpool are regarded as the most historical club in the world due to their best plans in football development, particularly for youths.

Advertisement

He said Liverpool had managed to produce many best players in the world including Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Steve McManaman, Jamie Carragher and Raheem Sterling.

“We are very happy with the partnership with Standard Chartered Bank that has so far helped us expand our network in the world through its special Standard Chartered Trophy tournament.

“Many players get training at our academy and inspired to love our club, “he said.

Tanzania’s Standard Chartered Bank Head of Corporate Affairs, Juanita Mramba, said they had enjoyed the hospitality from the Liverpool staff and the best training from the coaches.

Also, she said they had enjoyed the partnership with Liverpool, who have inspired their clients’ teams to compete in a special tournament and the winner visiting the club’s headquarters.

She said that many clients had been inspired to get involved in football and compete in the tournament that aimed at enabling the winning team to visit the club.

For his part, Dar es Salaam Corridor Group team captain Raphael Kutoka said they were inspired with the training and added that they were going to be the best ambassadors of the bank and Liverpool as well in Tanzania.

Kutoka said they had gained a lot and would use the teachings for the betterment of their careers while in Tanzania.