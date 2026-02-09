Yanga at crossroads to reach Caf Cup quarterfinal stage

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans SC (Yanga) now face a daunting task to keep their CAF Champions League hopes alive after suffering a narrow 1–0 defeat to Morocco’s ASFAR on February 7, 2026 at the Rabat Olympic Stadium.

The loss has left the Tanzanian champions staring at possible group-stage elimination, with their qualification fate no longer fully in their own hands.

ASFAR sealed victory through Anas Bach, who struck decisively in the 85th minute after pouncing on a loose ball that had been only partially cleared by Yanga captain Bakari Mwamnyeto.

The danger stemmed from a teasing cross by Fallou Formose Mendy, and Bach reacted quickest to punish a brief lapse in Yanga’s defence.

The result lifted ASFAR to eight points from five matches, leaving the Moroccan side just one point away from confirming a place in the quarterfinals.

They will travel to Cairo on February 15 to face Egypt’s Al Ahly, who sit top of the group with nine points following a goalless draw away to JS Kabylie.

Al Ahly also need only a draw or a win to progress, setting up a high-stakes showdown in Cairo that will effectively decide the final qualification picture in the group.

For Yanga, the road to the knockout stage has become extremely complicated. On the same day ASFAR face Al Ahly, the Dar es Salaam giants will host Algeria’s JS Kabylie at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar. Although Kabylie have already been eliminated with just two points, Yanga’s margin for error is nonexistent.

To qualify, Yanga must beat JS Kabylie by at least three clear goals without conceding, while also hoping Al Ahly defeat ASFAR in Cairo. Any slip in either match would confirm Yanga’s exit at the group stage.

The situation leaves Yanga in a precarious position, relying not only on a dominant performance of their own but also on favourable results elsewhere.

Their frustration is heightened by the missed chances against ASFAR that could have changed everything.

Prince Dube came agonisingly close in the 76th minute when his effort struck the underside of the crossbar, before he failed to convert the rebound.

Clement Mzize and Dube again squandered clear openings late on, only for ASFAR to remain resilient and strike decisively at the end.