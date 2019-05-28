Battle for survival in the TPL

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba may have snatched the Mainland Premier League title and African Lyon might be doomed to relegation, but for the teams in between, there is a lot at stake.

The curtain is set to fall on the 2018/10 Premier League season this afternoon with 10 matches on the menu at different venues around the country.

Simba were crowned Mainland champions for the second time in a row and 20th in their history with two games to spare two or so weeks ago.

They boast 92 points, which cannot be surpassed other teams, including their traditional rivals Young Africans. Only prestige will, therefore, be at stake when the Msimbazi Reds face Mtibwa Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro today.

Minister for Home Affairs Kangi Lugola is among tens of soccer fans expected to witness the eagerly awaited match.

Its importance stems from the fact that Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) will hand over the league title shortly after the clash.

Mtibwa Sugar, who have amassed 49 points so far, are among two teams that eye the top four finish in the league. Also on the list are KMC who have 51 points. Lipuli FC and Ndanda FC, who have collected 49 and 41 points respectively, eye the fifth spot.

Yanga sit second in the league table with 86 points, 14 ahead of third-placed Azam FC. The two teams face off at the Uhuru Stadium.

The game will be a formality one as both teams have given up on the race for the title and a ticket for Caf Champions League. But a win for Azam would be a sweet revenge against Yanga, who beat the ice cream makers 1-0 in the first leg clash.

Elsewhere, relegation haunted JKT Tanzania and Stand United clash in Coast Region, and Tanzania Prisons face Lipuli FC. African Lyon, who already have suffered to the First Division, take on KMC, Mwadui face Ndanda while Coastal Union host Singida United in Tanga.

Walking a tight rope

Fans of Mbao FC, Alliance FC, Kagera Sugar and Ruvu Shooting have kept their fingers crossed, praying that their outfits register wins in their respective games.

Mbao, walking a tight rope, will go flat out for victory against Kagera Sugar, especially since the game is in their backyard before their partisan home supporters.

A win at the CCM Kirumba Stadium will almost certainly assure them of retaining their Premiership status.

“We know that we must win if we are to retain our Premiership status. We will, therefore, be all out for a win,” said Mbao coach Salum Mayanga.

Ruvu Shooting also face a must-win situation when they take on Alliance FC while Biashara face Mbeya City.

Mbeya City will start firm favourites to win the match although could pose a threat to their ambitions for maximum points.

The battle for the Mainland Premier League Golden Boot goes on as well.

Simba striker Meddie Kagere can secure his first Premier League Golden Boot if maintains his scoring touch in today’s clash against Mtibwa Sugar.