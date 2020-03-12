Bluefins swimmers target top honours

Bluefins swimmers were expected in Mwanza yesterday for what promises to be tough but exciting.

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Bluefins swimmers have set themselves the target of emerging overall winners in this year’s Isamilo Championship.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, the Dar es Salaam-based club’s proprietor, Rahim Alidina, said his squad stands a good chance of scooping many medals.

Thirty-one Bluefins swimmers will compete in what promises to be tough but thrilling championship.

The much anticipated event, which starts tomorrow in Mwanza, has attracted top swimmers from around the country, according to the event’s organisers.

“We have set a target and want to scoop as many medals as possible to win top honours in Mwanza,” said Alidina.

The eagerly awaited event has been organised by Mwanza Swimming Club (MSC).

He added: “Our swimmers performed impressively in two championships early this year.

“They won many medals at the MIS championship in Morogoro and TALISS-IST gala in Dar es Salaam.”

He expressed optimism that they will maintain the tempo in the Mwanza event.

For swimmers, the event will serve as a warm up ahead of the National Club Championship to be held in April in a region yet to be named.

Twelve of the swimmers making up Bluefins’ team are girls, while the rest are boys.

They include Sarah Shariff and Aaron Akwenda who represented Tanzania at the CANA Zone 3 Championship in Nairobi, Kenya, last year.

Bluefins swimmers for the Isamilo Championship are (girls) Aliyana Kachra, Filbertha Demello, Muskan Gaikwad and Aminaz Kachra.

Others are Niharika Mahapatra, Sarah Shariff, Zainab Moosajee, Maryam Ipilinga, Natalia Ladha, Anahi Shah, Alexis Misabo and Lina Goyayi.

Boys’ swimmers are Kaysan KAchra, Avinav Mahapatra, Zac Okumu, Christian Fernandes, Enrico Barretto, Kabeer Lakhani, Salman YAsser, Adnan Hassanali, Ameer Ismail and Burhanuddin Mustansir.