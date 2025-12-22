Morocco launch Afcon 2025 in style with dominant win and spectacular opening ceremony

Rabat. The 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) burst into life on Sunday night at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, as hosts Morocco marked the occasion with a glittering opening ceremony followed by a commanding 2–0 victory over Comoros.

Before a sold-out crowd and millions of viewers across the continent, the opening night set the tone for a month-long celebration of African football, culture, and unity, blending on-pitch authority with off-field spectacle.

Morocco made a confident start to their AFCON 2025 campaign, asserting control despite a goalless first half played under heavy rain.

The breakthrough arrived in the 55th minute when Brahim Díaz calmly converted after sustained pressure, scoring the tournament’s opening goal and sending the home fans into raptures.

The Atlas Lions sealed the win in emphatic fashion in the 74th minute as substitute Ayoub El Kaabi produced a moment of brilliance, executing a stunning bicycle kick just minutes after coming on.

His strike made him the first substitute to score in an AFCON opening match since Seydou Keita and Mustapha Yatabaré did so for Mali against Angola in 2010.

Earlier, Morocco had the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot when Brahim Díaz was fouled in the box.

However, Soufiane Rahimi’s spot-kick was superbly saved by Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandor, keeping the island nation in contention during the first half.

The match was not without its setbacks for the hosts. Veteran defender and captain Romain Saïss was forced off in tears after just 18 minutes with a suspected muscle injury, casting doubt over his participation for the remainder of what could be his final major tournament with Morocco.

The victory extended several remarkable records. Morocco have now won their last four Afcon opening matches, after managing only three wins in their previous 16 openers.

Additionally, no host nation has lost its Afcon opening game in the last 16 tournaments, a streak that dates back to Burkina Faso’s defeat by Cameroon in 1998.

At home, Morocco remain a fortress, extending their unbeaten run in official competitions to 34 matches (30 wins, four draws) since losing to Cameroon in 2009.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou also etched his name into history by keeping his seventh Afcon clean sheet, surpassing the long-standing record held by Moroccan legend Badou Zaki.

Brahim Díaz was deservedly named Man of the Match, becoming the seventh Moroccan player to receive the honour across seven consecutive Afcon editions.

For Comoros, the search for defensive solidity continues, as they are yet to register a clean sheet in five Afcon appearances.

Beyond the football, the opening ceremony delivered a breathtaking celebration of African identity and Moroccan heritage.

The spectacle featured vibrant musical performances blending African rhythms with traditional Moroccan sounds, including a cultural tribute by legendary band Nass El Ghiwane, who performed their iconic song Allah Ya Moulana.

International stars French Montana, Davido, L’Artiste and Jaylann lit up the stage, while stunning visual projections showcased Morocco’s famed zellige patterns and daily life in historic cities such as Fez, Casablanca and Marrakech.

A symbolic football-shaped map of Africa highlighted themes of unity and solidarity across the continent.

High-profile dignitaries in attendance included CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Comoros President Azali Assoumani and Morocco’s Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan.

The 22-year-old prince performed the ceremonial kick-off on behalf of King Mohammed VI, who was absent due to sarcoidosis, a chronic condition affecting his immune system and heart. A large portrait of the King was prominently displayed in the presidential box.

With a dominant opening victory and an unforgettable ceremony, Morocco have sent a powerful message at the start of Afcon 2025.