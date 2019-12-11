The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) in November slapped Jamal Malinzi with a 10-year ban for mismanaging “a significant amount” of money from the governing body .

Former Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President Jamal Malinzi has been found guilty of forgery by the Kisutu Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam.

Reading the judgment today, the Resident magistrate said Malinzi and his co –accused Celestine Mwesigwa who served as Secretary General during their tenure at TFF had been found guilty on one count out of the 30 charges that they were facing.

The two were sentenced to either serving two years in prison or Malinzi to pay a fine of Sh500,000 whereas Mwesigwa was fined Sh1,000,000. They both paid the respective fines.

The same court unconditionally set free former Chief Accountant Nsiande Mwanga and Karani Flora Rauya who served as a secretary at Tanzania national soccer governing body.

The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) in November slapped Jamal Malinzi with a 10-year ban for mismanaging “a significant amount” of money from the governing body.

According to the Associated Press, the former TFF President Jamal Malinzi received $528,000 over four years to repay alleged loans he made that ‘lacked proper justification or explanation’.

Fifa also said that the official received $55,000 in prize money earned by Tanzania’s under-17 team at the African youth championship in 2017 in Gabon.

During that time FIFA says Malinzi was a member of its development committee — allocating project funds worldwide — and its fair play and social responsibility committee from 2013-17 when he was taking money.