Simba rope in Singida Utd defender

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mainland soccer giants Simba have drafted in former Singida United defender Kenned Wilson ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Wilson, who was a notable absentee when the national soccer team, Taifa Stars, coach, Emmanuel Amunike, unveiled his 23-man final squad for the 2019 Afcon finals, has signed a two-year contract with Simba.

“Wilson is one of the best defenders in the country,” a source within Simba who declined to be named, said.

His registration brings to two the number of new faces the Msimbazi Reds have so far recruited in efforts to bolster their squad for next season’s domestic and international club competitions.

Also on the list is former Young Africans goalkeeper Beno Kakolanya.

Simba will be seeking to retain their Mainland Premier League title when the new season roars into life later this year.

They are also Tanzania’s representatives in the Caf Champions League.

To ensure they perform impressively next season, Simba have also signed new contracts with a host of their key players.

The players include goalkeeper Aishi Manula, striker John Bocco, defender Erasto Nyoni and midfielder Jonas Mkude.

Ace striker Meddie Kagere and defender Shomari Kapombe have also renewed their contracts with the club.

Wilson must, therefore, work hard if he is to earn a place in Patrick Aussems’ first-eleven.

The other defenders in Aussems’ squad include Pascal Wawa, Erasto Nyoni, Paul Mukaba and Yusuph Mlipili.

Ugandan defender Juuko Murshid, who rarely featured for Simba this season, has opted to part ways with the club.

Simba, who reached the Caf Champions League quarter-finals this year, plan to camp abroad ahead of the new season.