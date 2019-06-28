Standard Chartered today announced yet another multi-market launch of its digital bank in Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe as part of its digital transformation strategy in Africa.

The next wave of digital-only banks follows launches in Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana and Kenya in the first quarter of the year and Côte d'Ivoire in 2018.

The expansion in Africa comes at a time when the continent, with a growing economy and population, is demanding wider access to digital services.

The digital banking solution provides Standard Chartered customers across the eight markets with affordable, convenient, fast and easily accessible banking services.



Commenting on the launch, Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO, Africa and Middle East said it is a significant achievement for the Bank having now launched digital banks in 8 markets in 15 months of the initial launch in Côte d'Ivoire.

“ The growing population of Africa is demanding faster and more convenient banking and it has been very rewarding to witness increased acceptance and a growing demand for our digital products across the continent. We have an exciting pipeline of product launches on this platform which will position us as the premier digital bank in our markets of choice.”

By digitalising the entire banking experience, customers will be able to enjoy simple, secure, and affordable banking anytime, anywhere. Active customers of the digital bank will also be eligible to receive loyalty benefits and promotions.

In just under 15 months, Standard Chartered has launched its digital banks in eight markets across Sub-Saharan Africa with impressive results. In Côte d’Ivoire the digital bank has exceeded initial expectations with 18,000 new account openings, in Uganda the Bank has seen an eight-fold increase in new account openings.