TMA forecasts dry spells in at least 16 regions

By Pamela Chilongola

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) warned yesterday that 16 regions will likely experience lower than usual rains during the short rainy season which usually starts next month.

This phenomenon, the Authority said, will affect regions that have a bimodal rain system, that is, have two rainy seasons per year.

The regions include Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Manyara, Kilimanjaro, Coast (including Mafia) and Tanga.

Others are Morogoro, Unguja and Pemba, Kagera, Geita, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Mara and the northern side of Kigoma in Kibondo, Kakonko and Kasulu districts.

“We expect lower to normal short rains this year. They will be characterised by longer dry spells in a number of areas across the country,” TMA director general Agnes Kijazi said yesterday.

Dr Kijazi said short rains were expected to start late in some regions.

Advertisement

“They will start falling from the second and third weeks of November, 2020 in the north eastern highland zone and in northern side of Tanzania’s Coastline as well as the northern side of Morogoro,” she told journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The dry spells bring a host of health and economic hazards that Tanzanians will have to brace against during the period.

According to TMA, dry soils mean that certain crops may not grow properly during the period.

Tanzanians may also have to contend with contagious diseases, resulting from shortage of safe and clean water in some areas.

Livestock keepers will also have to face the challenges of scarcity of pasture land and water for their animals.

This, TMA warns, may result into some conflicts between livestock keepers and farmers if not well managed.

She said the dry spell however gives a chance for the government to speed up and strengthen infrastructure projects across the country.

“We should also expect bush fires during this period. Relevant authorities are advised to design strategies to deal with these challenges,” warned Dr Kijazi, noting, however, that some areas may experience higher than normal rains.

About a half of Tanzania receives both short and long rains in one year, thanks to the country’s size and geographic location.

The short season starts in October and runs until late November.

The hot dry season runs from December to February while the long rainy season, also known as Masika, runs from March to May.