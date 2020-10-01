UBA and finance minister discuss economic growth

By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma. United Bank for Africa, Tanzania’s CEO designate Mr Kingsley Ulinfun and his team yesterday paid a courtesy call at the Ministry of Finance where they met Dr Philip Mpango and his team.

During the visit UBA’s team discussed the progress of the bank initiatives in place to support growth of the economy.

In his speech, Dr Philip Mpango acknowledged the various engagements which UBA has had with Government and in particular senior visits by previous MDs and the group management team.

He pointed out that UBA has been a good friend to the government by supporting various initiatives which include recent Tanesco loan and participation in supporting the construction of the 2115Mw Julius Nyerere Hydro Electric power by providing Bank Guarantees of $366 million, among others.

Speaking at the visit the bank’s CEO Mr Ulinfun said, “UBA Tanzania being a subsidiary of the global bank with presence in 20 African countries will continuously support the government projects and initiatives as it has demonstrated in the past through financing.”

According to him in other countries UBA has supported a number of government initiatives including Power generation, Sports and infrastructure improvements in the countries of existence.

“This shows true Pan-Africanism and strength as a global institution towards the improvement, investment for the development of Africa by Africans,” he said.

United Bank for Africa has over the years become one of the biggest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with over 20,000 employees across the group wide.

The Bank serves over 20 million customers, across its approximately 1000 branches and over 30,000 ATMs and agencies in Africa.

Operating in 20 African countries and globally in the United Kingdom, the United States and France, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services.