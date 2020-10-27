UN Secretary general calls for peaceful elections in Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The UN secretary general António Guterres has called for an inclusive electoral process and a broad effective participation of political parties and their candidates in Tanzania ahead of tomorrow’s elections.

In a statement issued to the media Mr Guterres has urged all political leaders and their supporters to participate in this exercise peacefully and refrain from violence. He further calls on the authorities to provide a safe and secure environment, which will allow Tanzanians to exercise their civil and political rights.

The Secretary-General further reiterated the commitment of the United Nations to support the country’s efforts to promote sustainable development and build a prosperous future.

“As Tanzanians prepare to take part in the general elections scheduled for 28 October, I therefore call on all national stakeholders to ensure that the polls are conducted in an inclusive and peaceful manner,” said Mr Guterress.

He said that certain factors remain essential for safeguarding the progress made by the United Republic of Tanzania in consolidating stability, democracy and sustainable development.