Dar es Salaam. ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe has said his party will participate in the forthcoming general election under protest due to absence of an independent election commission.

Mr Kabwe made the statement in Kilwa Kivinje, Lindi Region while addressing party leaders and members during his tour, saying the decision aimed at sending a message to the ruling CCM that they don’t have this country’s certificate of occupancy.

“Therefore, leaders and members, especially the youths, should be aware that we are participating in this year’s general elections under protest,” he said.

He said the opposition party will take part in this year’s elections knowing that the present electoral commission is not independent.

“We will keep demanding for an independent electoral commission while participating in elections,” he said.

Mr Kabwe who doubles as former Kigoma Urban MP warned the ruling CCM from repeating what it did during the November 2019 civic polls, saying Tanzanians are losing patience.

He called on Kilwa residents to protect their victory at any costs as the party participates during elections as well as fight for an independent electoral body, fight for the sovereign electoral agency while participating in general elections.

The outspoken politician said CCM would prefer the opposition to boycott this year’s general elections as it happened last year when they refused to participate in the civic polls.