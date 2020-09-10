Mtwara. Mtwara Regional Commissioner, Gelasius Byakanwa has denied recent reports on social media claiming that several Tanzanian soldiers and civilians had been killed in Mozambique by insurgents in Cabo Delgado.

"As I speak now, there is no military officer or any civilian from Tanzania who has been killed on the Tanzanian border with Mozambique," he said

The RC said that Tanzania's border with Mozambique is secure even as attacks continue in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Speaking at a news conference, Mr Byakanwa said that the government has beefed up security through several major security operations in all the areas.

"Our security organs are very alert and well organized to ensure Tanzania's border with the neighbouring country is safe," he stressed.

The RC explained that security officers along the border were strictly monitoring all travellers entering the country from Mozambique, urging Tanzanians living at the border to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their respective areas for security purposes.

"I call upon citizens, especially those located near Ruvuma River to give us information about people entering the country illegally and people who endanger public security," he said.

The RC stressed the need for Tanzanians travelling to Mozambique to ensure they travel through official routes and carry passports and other travelling documents for safety purposes.

He advised Tanzanians travelling to Mozambique to use Kilambo and Mtambaswala bridges, and that people in border communities should adhere to all instructions issued by local authorities and the central government.