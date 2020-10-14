Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G, no power adapter

By Nation Africa

The latest generation of Apple’s smartphones have been announced, and they are a lot faster!

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday unveiled the lineup which includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max at the company’s headquarters in California at a virtual event.

The highlights of the new iPhone 12 include an all new A14 Bionic processor which, according to Apple, offers the “fastest CPU and GPU by up to 50 per cent compared to the fastest competing smartphone chips, enabling console-quality gaming experiences, powerful computational photography, and more, while delivering great battery life.

The devices also pack the latest 5G technology capable of tremendous speeds.

“Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide. 2 Models in the US support millimetre wave, the higher frequency version of 5G, allowing iPhone 12 to reach speeds up to 4Gbps, even in densely populated areas,” wrote Apple on its blog.

Also new on the iPhone 12 is a sleek flat edge-to-edge design reminiscent of the iPhone SE. But unlike the iPhone SE, the iPhone 12 offers a ceramic shield front cover which, according to Apple, increases drop protection by four times and is "tougher than any smartphone glass."

Capture 'perfect photos and video'

Camera options available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone12 mini includes a 12MP Ultra Wide and a 12MP Wide angle cameras capable of an array of features including portrait mode, optical image stabilisation, night mode, HDR video recording with Dolby Vision, night mode time lapse among others. The US tech firm says this provides “an unparalleled camera experience that makes it easier than ever to intuitively capture the perfect photograph or video.”

But if you want the ultimate camera experience on an iPhone, you are better off with the more premium iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max which has a third telephoto camera and more importantly a LiDar sensor that enables better image focus, even in low light.

“A state-of-the-art LiDAR Scanner means users can experience AR like never before, and also offers benefits to the camera with faster autofocus in low light and the introduction of Night mode portraits.” wrote Apple on its blog.

For this latest series, Apple will only ship the phone and a USB C to lightning cable in a bid to cut down on carbon emissions.

“Apple is also removing the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging, further reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials, which enables smaller and lighter packaging, and allows for 70 per cent more boxes to be shipped on a pallet,” said the tech giant.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and red, starting at $799 (about Sh87,000) and $699 (about Sh76,000), respectively.