Airtel Africa foundation joins Forces with ITU, RISA and Cisco to empower Rwanda’s youth with digital skills

Kigali, Rwanda. In a landmark collaboration aimed at bridging the digital divide, the Airtel Africa Foundation on October 25, 2025 partnered with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA), and Cisco to launch a transformative initiative under the Digital Transformation Centres (DTC) programme.

The partnership seeks to advance digital inclusion across Rwanda by providing free Internet connectivity and digital skills training to underserved communities, supporting the country’s journey towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Under the initiative, ITU will deliver digital skills training content to the DTCs, alongside other regional capacity-building activities.

It will also facilitate networking opportunities to promote digital literacy, granting participants access to expertise and global best practices.

Speaking to the press, Airtel Rwanda Managing Director, Mr Sujay Chakrabarti, said: “Today’s partnership between the Airtel Africa Foundation, ITU, RISA, and Cisco marks a significant step forward in bridging the digital divide and empowering Rwandan youth with digital skills. This partnership is a powerful example of what happens when government, private sector, and international organisations come together to empower communities.”

The Airtel Africa Foundation, through Airtel Rwanda, will equip DTC locations with routers, Wi-Fi, and data packages at no cost, ensuring that digital training and educational platforms are fully accessible to learners.

The initiative complements Rwanda’s ambition to become a knowledge-based economy and aligns with national programmes such as ‘Connect Rwanda’, which seek to broaden access to smartphones and digital services for marginalised communities.

Ms Esi Asare Prah, Head of Programmes at Airtel Africa Foundation, on behalf of Dr Segun Ogunsaya, Chair of the Foundation, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting national development goals and closing the digital divide through meaningful collaboration. We are honoured to partner with ITU to bring this vision to life and contribute to Rwanda’s journey towards becoming a digitally empowered society.”

Dr Emmanuel Mannaseh, Regional Director for ITU, added: “Our partnership with Airtel Africa Foundation begins in Rwanda, where we are joining forces to strengthen digital skills in underserved communities and advance connectivity. This initiative lays the groundwork for broader regional collaboration, as we aim to expand this work to other Digital Transformation Centres across Africa.”