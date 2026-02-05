Airtel infrastructure drive lifts mobile internet market share

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania has strengthened its position in the mobile internet market, driven by sustained investment in network infrastructure that has expanded coverage, improved service quality and boosted data uptake, particularly in underserved rural and peri-urban areas.

Latest statistics from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) for the quarter ended December last year show Airtel’s mobile internet market share rose to 21.04 percent from 20.7 percent in September, reflecting steady subscriber growth amid intense competition in the telecoms sector.

The 0.34 percentage-point increase underscores gradual consolidation of Airtel’s user base, underpinned by continued rollout of network infrastructure, including new communication towers and upgrades to 4G and 5G services.

In a statement, Airtel said the growth had been fuelled by strategic network expansion, notably through tower deployments in partnership with the Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF), with a focus on extending connectivity to rural areas.

Airtel Tanzania managing director Charles Kamoto said the company’s participation in UCSAF Phase 10 highlighted its commitment to accelerating digital inclusion. He noted that by constructing 132 of the 201 planned sites, Airtel was playing a leading role in expanding connectivity to underserved communities while strengthening national digital infrastructure.

In recent months, the company has stepped up the rollout of new towers across the Central, Lake, Southern, Northern and Coastal zones as part of a deliberate strategy to deepen network reach and enhance service reliability. Regions such as Singida, Dodoma and Shinyanga have been prioritised, reflecting targeted investment in high-growth but infrastructure-deficient markets.

By improving coverage in these areas, Airtel aims not only to close connectivity gaps but also to attract new subscribers and lift average revenue per user, reinforcing its standing as one of the country’s largest mobile operators.

The infrastructure push has also supported growth in fixed internet services. TCRA data show Airtel’s fixed internet subscriptions rose to 157,448 during the quarter, from 120,652 in September, signalling rising demand for high-speed and reliable connectivity among businesses, institutions and heavy-use households.

The gains in fixed broadband complement Airtel’s mobile data growth and point to a broader convergence strategy, with network investments and bundled offerings helping to diversify revenue streams and strengthen customer loyalty in a market where fixed broadband penetration remains relatively low.

Airtel also recorded gains in mobile financial services. Its mobile money market share increased to 18.5 percent from 18.1 percent in September, while transaction volumes rose by 14.3 percent to 119.4 million from 104.5 million in the previous quarter.

The growth reflects higher usage intensity, supported by an expanded agent network, improved service reliability and enhanced digital payment solutions.

Airtel Tanzania head of communication Jackson Mmbando said the ongoing Mwaka Umenyooka na MyAirtel Money App campaign had attracted thousands of participants nationwide, driving adoption of digital financial services.

According to TCRA, Airtel also improved its quality-of-service performance to 99.5 percent from 97.2 percent in the previous quarter, indicating reduced downtime and greater service consistency.

During the same period, reported fraudulent attempts fell by 25 percent to 1,174 cases, a decline the regulator attributed to stronger security frameworks and initiatives such as Airtel’s AI-powered Kataa Matapeli anti-fraud campaign.