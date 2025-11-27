Mbeya youth speak out on causes of October 29 unrest in Tanzania

Mbeya. Youth in Kyela District have outlined a series of grievances they say fuelled last month’s nationwide unrest, pointing to demands for a new constitution, concerns over abductions and frustration over unemployment.

They have also called on President Samia Suluhu Hassan to publicly state her position on the issues.

During a meeting on November 27 with the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Youth Development), young people in Kyela criticised what they described as unfair blame placed on bodaboda riders for the October 29 protests, arguing that the root causes were well known to authorities.

A resident of Kyela town, Simon Charles, said the youth’s foremost demand is constitutional reform. He also faulted the decision to distribute motorcycles to CCM ward secretaries rather than unemployed youth.

He accused government officials of travelling abroad and returning with “bonanza entertainers” instead of attracting tyre manufacturers to lower bodaboda operating costs. “Under such conditions, it is inevitable that young people protest,” he said.

Charles added that in Kyela, bodaboda riders had been forced to stop working at midnight, affecting their earnings while exposing them to harassment.

He insisted that senior leaders, including President Hassan, must address the nation to prevent a repeat of the October 29 unrest and strongly condemn abductions and killings. “If leaders with security can be abducted, what about us who walk on foot?” he asked.

Eliza Mwakyoma of Kasumulu said fear remained widespread, claiming youth were still being taken from their homes and that tear gas was frequently fired in the area. She said the situation had become so alarming that some felt like fleeing to the neighbouring Malawi.

Mary Kanosya, a fruit vendor known as Mama Jiko, accused market leaders of relocating them to a dark, isolated area with no customer traffic, where they face harassment and neglect. “We were moved to a place without lights. We are mistreated and have no one to turn to,” she said.

Another resident, Ruben Kibosa, said youth wanted genuine electoral freedom and an end to abductions by so-called “unknown people”, arguing that such actions erode trust between citizens and government.

Makwaya Majidi said many challenges faced by youth—especially bodaboda riders—stem from the government’s failure to effectively respond to their concerns. He proposed the creation of a formal platform for youth to present grievances.

A bodaboda rider from Ipinda Ward, David Richard, said accessing the 10 percent council loans was difficult, citing strict requirements such as political-party membership cards, National Identification Authority (Nida) numbers and tough repayment terms.

Government responds

Kyela District Commissioner Josephine Manase said the midnight business restriction had been imposed due to security concerns but announced an immediate return to 24-hour operations, drawing applause from youth.

Addressing the gathering, the minister directed the council to install streetlights in the area where women fruit vendors had been relocated. On constitutional reform, he said the matter was progressing as promised by President Hassan.

He acknowledged persistent concerns over access to council loans, noting that the same groups often benefit repeatedly despite sizeable allocations. He called for targeted training and awareness programmes to widen access.

“We will establish a proper system for collecting your views, especially on the constitution. The process will be well-coordinated to ensure deserving ideas are included,” he said.

The minister added that the government is pursuing district-based industrial zones, including facilities that would support bodaboda riders through domestic production of spare parts in the coming term.

Nanauka said President Hassan was committed to formalising work in various sectors, including bodaboda operations and small-scale businesses, and ensuring a conducive environment for young people to earn a living.