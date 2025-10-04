Deogratious Massawe takes helm at TPSF as acting CEO amid Maganga suspension

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Private Sector Federation (TPSF) has appointed Mr Deogratious Aloyce Massawe as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Friday, October 3, 2025, following the temporary suspension of Mr Raphael Maganga.

The appointment was announced by the TPSF Governing Council and formally communicated by Interim President of the federation, Ms Angelina Ngalula, in a statement signed on behalf of the Council.

According to the notice, Mr Massawe assumes the role immediately while the circumstances of Mr Maganga’s suspension are addressed.

Who is Deogratious Massawe?

Mr Massawe is a seasoned financial economist and policy specialist with a strong academic and professional profile.

He holds an MBA in Accountancy, a Bachelor’s degree in Customs and Tax Management, and a Professional Diploma in International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).

He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Financial Educator (CFE).

In his previous role at TPSF, Mr Massawe served as Director of Finance and Operations, where he oversaw financial management, budgeting, internal controls, and institutional development.

His LinkedIn profile states he has experience in financial leadership, strategic planning, and implementing reforms in both private and public-sector settings.

He has also represented TPSF externally; for example, as Finance Manager, he promoted Tanzanian private sector participation at international expos.

In 2024, Mr Massawe was linked with Rwanda’s Bank of Kigali for a tech division leadership role (BK Techouse), where he held interim senior responsibilities, reflecting his broader regional experience.

His appointment as acting CEO is seen as a stabilising move given his familiarity with TPSF’s internal workings and mandate.

What led to this change?

The TPSF announcement cites the suspension of Mr Raphael Maganga, the outgoing CEO, as the reason for the shift.

Details of the suspension have not been publicly disclosed, and the statement suggests it is temporary.

Ms Ngalula, in her capacity as Interim President, emphasised, Mr Massawe’s appointment is to ensure continuity.

Mr Maganga had served as CEO since February 1, 2024, succeeding Mr John Ulanga, who left for a diplomatic and trade post in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in late 2023.

It remains unclear whether Mr Maganga will be reinstated, permanently replaced, or face further internal inquiry.

What does this mean for TPSF and private-sector leadership?

The Federation of Private Sector in Tanzania plays a pivotal role as an interlocutor between business and government, advocating reforms, supporting SMEs, and promoting conducive policy frameworks.

A smooth leadership transition is critical for its credibility and ability to execute projects and dialogues.

Key stakeholders will watch how Mr Massawe handles issues such as taxation, regulatory burdens, foreign investment promotion, and policy advocacy.

His finance background and familiarity with TPSF may help ensure less disruption in ongoing programmes.

Observers note that stability and transparency in the transition will bolster confidence among businesses and international partners, especially as economic reforms face scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Mr Massawe, in his acting capacity, will assume full executive responsibilities, including oversight of operations, advocacy, and government engagement.