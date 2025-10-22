Dialogue unearths crisis of justice in Tanzania’s mining

Dar es Salaam. Mining experts said that although the sector remains a key driver of Tanzania’s economy, persistent challenges related to justice, transparency, and community welfare demand urgent attention, calling for an effective resolution framework to ensure sustainability.

They also called for stronger collaboration and shared accountability among the government, investors, and communities to ensure the country’s fast-growing mining industry operates responsibly for the benefit of all stakeholders.

The experts made the call in Dar es Salaam during a recent public dialogue dubbed Hoja Yako Mezani, organised by HakiRasilimali under the theme Beneath the Surface: Power, Responsibility, and the Quest for Justice in Extractives.

The discussion brought together policy analysts, human rights advocates, and community representatives from across the country.

Speaking during the event, Business and Human Rights Tanzania (BHRT) programme officer, Mr Hussein Mvomvo, said issues surrounding justice, transparency, and community welfare remain rampant in Tanzania’s mining sector.

“The compensation process for citizens whose land has been acquired by mining firms remains complex. At times, the government, which was expected to defend the people, appears to side with investors, making it difficult to safeguard citizens’ rights effectively,” said Mr Mvomvo.

He noted that several similar cases call for stronger cooperation to find sustainable solutions.

“Another common challenge arises when landowners are told their land belongs to the government once minerals are discovered. Due to limited legal awareness, many communities end up frustrated, but we have been working to reach and educate them,” he said.

A representative from the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG), Mr Damas Monas, said achieving a balance between business and human rights requires wisdom and commitment from all actors.

“Business and human rights frameworks aim to ensure mutual benefits. However, in the extractive industry, human rights often extend beyond legal boundaries,” he said, adding.

“There are moments when common sense should prevail over the law to safeguard communities without discouraging investors.”

He further emphasised the need for solidarity among all stakeholders, urging unity and collective responsibility from everyone involved.

A community representative, Mr Mohamed Nguku, shared experiences from mining areas, noting that conflicts often arise with large-scale investors rather than small-scale miners.

“Artisanal miners rarely have serious conflicts with residents. The problems come with big investors on issues such as environmental pollution, land degradation, and human rights violations. We must ensure they are held accountable to protect our communities,” he said.

Data from the Ministry of Minerals show that the mining sector contributes about 10 percent to Tanzania’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with the government targeting an increase to 12 percent by 2025.

However, experts stress that economic growth must go hand in hand with transparency, fair compensation, and community participation to ensure equitable sharing of the nation’s mineral wealth.