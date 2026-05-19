EAC, IGAD step up regional digital systems integration to boost trade

Arusha. The East African Community (EAC) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) are intensifying efforts to accelerate digital integration across Eastern Africa as regional leaders seek to expand trade and improve economic competitiveness through technology-driven systems.

The renewed cooperation comes as the EAC targets increasing intra-regional trade to 40 percent by 2030, with digital platforms expected to play a critical role in trade facilitation, logistics, financial services and cross-border payment systems.

The issue featured prominently during a joint EAC-IGAD media training workshop on the Eastern Africa Regional Digital Integration Project (EARDIP) held in Nairobi, Kenya.

Speaking during the workshop, IGAD director for economic cooperation and regional integration, Mohyeldeen Eltohami Taha, said stronger digital collaboration was essential for transforming Eastern Africa into a more connected and competitive regional market.

“We recognize that without informed citizens, regional integration cannot fully succeed,” said Dr Taha.

He noted that discussions on digital transformation have often remained confined to governments and technical institutions, limiting public understanding of the economic and social opportunities created by digitalisation.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the EAC economy is projected to grow by 5.6 percent in 2026, above Africa’s average forecast growth of 4.3 percent.

The EAC Quarterly Statistics Bulletin for October to December 2025 indicates that the bloc’s total trade grew by 25.4 percent, increasing from $124.9 billion in 2024 to $156.6 billion in 2025.

During the final quarter of 2025 alone, total EAC trade reached $42.4 billion, with exports accounting for $20.8 billion and imports standing at $21.6 billion.

Despite the growth, intra-EAC trade amounted to $19.3 billion in 2025, representing only 12.3 percent of the bloc’s total trade volume, highlighting significant untapped potential for regional commerce.

EAC deputy secretary general for customs, trade and monetary affairs, Annette Ssemuwemba, said digital integration could significantly strengthen trade among partner states through interoperable systems for commerce, payments and service delivery.

Ms Ssemuwemba added that digital technologies were creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs, innovators and small businesses while accelerating economic integration across the region.

The World Bank-funded Eastern Africa Regional Digital Integration Project (EARDIP) aims to strengthen broadband connectivity, cybersecurity systems, digital trade frameworks and cross-border digital services to support the establishment of a single digital market in Eastern Africa.

The project’s first phase covers Ethiopia, Somalia and South Sudan, while implementation is coordinated regionally through the EAC and IGAD.

Ms Ssemuwemba stressed that the success of digital transformation would depend not only on infrastructure investments and policy reforms but also on public awareness and understanding of opportunities within the digital economy.