Why Yanga’s title defence hinges on Azam FC games

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans SC (Yanga) are facing one of the most decisive moments of their season as their hopes of retaining both the CRDB Federation Cup and the Mainland Tanzania Premier League titles could depend on two crucial back-to-back matches against Azam FC.

According to the CRDB Federation Cup schedule, Yanga will face Azam FC on June 20 at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza in a highly anticipated semifinal clash.

Just four days later, the two sides will meet again on June 24 in a Mainland Premier League fixture at KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam.

The two matches are expected to define Yanga’s season and determine whether the club can continue its dominance in Tanzanian football.

In the CRDB Federation Cup semifinal, Yanga must win to secure a place in the final. A defeat would mean the end of their hopes of defending the trophy they have won for four consecutive seasons.

The pressure is therefore immense on coach Miguel Gamondi’s side, as only victory will keep their dream alive. The second encounter against Azam FC in the league could prove even more important.

Yanga will again need maximum points to stay on course for a fifth straight Mainland Premier League title. However, unlike the cup match where only a win matters, the league race will also depend on Simba SC’s results in their remaining fixtures.

Currently, Yanga lead the league standings with 54 points from 23 matches, while arch-rivals Simba SC are second with 52 points from the same number of games.

Azam FC remain third in the standings with 46 points and could play a major role in deciding the destination of the title.

Their performances against Yanga may either strengthen Yanga’s grip on the championship or hand Simba a golden opportunity to reclaim the trophy.

Before facing Azam FC on June 24, Yanga still have four difficult league matches to navigate.

The league leaders will face Singida Black Stars on May 22, Namungo FC on May 25, Mashujaa FC on June 13, and Fountain Gate FC on June 17.

Yanga must collect positive results from all those matches to maintain their advantage at the top of the table.

Simba SC also have a demanding schedule ahead as they continue chasing the title. The Msimbazi giants will play Coastal Union on May 21, Dodoma Jiji FC on May 24, Pamba Jiji on June 14, Mbeya City on June 18, and Mtibwa Sugar on June 24.

With only a two-point gap separating the two giants, the title race remains wide open.

Simba cannot afford to drop points if they want to keep their championship hopes alive, while Yanga know that every remaining match is effectively a final.