Global insurance firm expands into Tanzania with new partnerships

Dar es Salaam. Global insurance firm AXA Health International has entered the Tanzanian market through a new partnership with Alliance Insurance Corporation Limited and MIC Global Risks Tanzania Ltd, in a move aimed at expanding access to international private healthcare services.

The collaboration will provide individuals, businesses and expatriates with access to the Global Executive Health Plan (GEHP), an international medical cover that connects patients to hospitals and specialist providers abroad, including services such as medical evacuation and coordinated cross-border care.

The expansion marks the latest step in AXA Health International’s growth strategy in Africa, following an earlier agreement with Executive Healthcare Solutions (EHS) in October 2025 to distribute its products across Kenya and other markets. In Tanzania, MIC Global Risks, appointed by EHS, will act as the exclusive distributor.

Under the arrangement, AXA Health International will provide healthcare administration and access to its global network of providers, while MIC Global Risks will handle client engagement, policy issuance and servicing. Alliance Insurance Corporation Limited will serve as the licensed insurer, ensuring compliance with local regulations.

The move comes as Tanzania positions itself as a regional hub for investment and professional mobility, driving demand for healthcare solutions that extend beyond national borders, particularly for specialised treatment not readily available locally.

AXA Global Healthcare chief growth officer Karim Idilby said the entry into Tanzania reflects the country’s growing importance in the company’s Africa strategy.

“This collaboration allows us to combine global healthcare expertise with strong local experience, ensuring regulatory compliance while delivering high-quality service,” he said.

Alliance Insurance Corporation Limited chief executive Rajiv Kumar said the partnership responds to changing market needs as economic activity and cross-border mobility increase.

“Our collaboration strengthens access to international healthcare, enabling clients in Tanzania to seek specialised treatment abroad when required,” he said.

MIC Global Risks chief executive Aly Maherali said the initiative would provide a structured pathway for clients to access international medical cover, drawing on the firm’s experience in private health insurance across sub-Saharan Africa.

The partnership is expected to widen access to global healthcare solutions in Tanzania, reflecting rising demand among an increasingly mobile workforce and business community.