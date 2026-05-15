David Beckham becomes Britain’s first billionaire sportsperson

The club’s value increased significantly following the arrival of Argentine star Lionel Messi, while the Miami Freedom Park real estate project also boosted Beckham’s fortune.
Victoria Beckham’s fashion business, which reportedly generated more than £100 million in revenue this year, also contributed to the milestone.
The Sunday Times described Beckham’s achievement as historic, placing him among Britain’s wealthiest public figures and highlighting the growing commercial power of global sports brands beyond athletes’ playing careers.