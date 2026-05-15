David Beckham becomes Britain’s first billionaire sportsperson

Former England captain David Beckham has become Britain’s first billionaire sportsperson, according to the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List.

Beckham and his wife, fashion entrepreneur and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, now have a combined fortune estimated at £1.185 billion.

The sharp rise in the couple’s wealth has largely been driven by Beckham’s investment in Inter Miami CF, the Major League Soccer club he co-owns in the United States.

The club’s value increased significantly following the arrival of Argentine star Lionel Messi, while the Miami Freedom Park real estate project also boosted Beckham’s fortune.

Victoria Beckham’s fashion business, which reportedly generated more than £100 million in revenue this year, also contributed to the milestone.