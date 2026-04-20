Government considers to introduce lobbyists’ registry to protect investors, fast-track crucial PPP projects

Dar es Salaam. The government is considering introducing a formal system to register lobbyists as part of wider efforts to protect investors, enhance transparency and accelerate the implementation of development projects.

The move, being spearheaded by the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) Centre, is also expected to strengthen revenue collection and improve confidence among both local and foreign investors.

PPP Centre executive director, Mr David Kafulila, said the proposed framework would regulate lobbying activities and streamline investment facilitation, making it easier for investors to participate in strategic projects.

He made the remarks in response to concerns raised by business stakeholders over bureaucratic procedures within institutions overseeing PPP projects. The comments were made during a PPP capacity-building forum themed Navigating PPP Projects and Frameworks in Tanzania, organised in collaboration with the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF).

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the PPP Act No. 4 of 2023 and assessed progress on projects in the pipeline.

“Lobbyists play an important role in economic development. Even in developed countries such as the United Kingdom, there are structured systems governing lobbying activities. That is why we are planning to introduce a formal framework to register lobbyists in Tanzania,” said Mr Kafulila.

He noted that a number of informal lobbyists, commonly known as winga, operate without formal structures in areas such as Kariakoo and across various sectors, exposing investors to fraud risks while denying the government potential revenue. Mr Kafulila also revealed that the PPP Centre is finalising a memorandum of understanding with TPSF aimed at strengthening collaboration between local and foreign investors and reducing procedural delays.

“Very soon we will sign an agreement with TPSF. This partnership will help reduce bureaucracy. I am not saying there are major gaps, but there are still approvals that sometimes delay investment decisions,” he said.

He added that ongoing reforms are targeting legal and regulatory bottlenecks, including amendments to simplify procedures and improve efficiency in PPP implementation.

“We are also strengthening awareness of PPP processes and encouraging better preparation from both the public and private sectors,” he said.

Zanzibar Chamber of Commerce executive director, Mr Hamadi Hamadi, said inadequate preparation of investment-ready projects continues to slow progress in key sectors such as healthcare and urban transport. “We face many challenges mainly because some priority investment areas are not sufficiently prepared in advance,” he said, emphasising the need for thorough feasibility studies before engaging investors.









Mr Hamadi added that during a 2023 visit to Oman with President Samia Suluhu Hassan, investors expressed interest in developing monorail and elevated bus systems in Dar es Salaam, but the projects later stalled due to administrative delays.

Tanzania business community chairperson, Mr Hamis Luvembe, said many investors remain ready to commit resources but are discouraged by lengthy procedures.

“There are a number of investors prepared to invest across different sectors, but institutional processes often create unnecessary complications. Some procedures take too long and discourage serious investors,” he said.

He called for stronger coordination between government institutions and the private sector to ensure timely implementation of development projects.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Shipping Agents Association executive secretary, Mr Abel Uronu, urged the government to introduce incentives in strategic sectors such as maritime transport and tourism to encourage broader participation by local investors.