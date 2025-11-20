Samia taps former MCL CEOs to top communications roles

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed former Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Bakari Machumu, as the new Director of Presidential Communications. He replaces Ms Sharifa Nyanga, who has been assigned new responsibilities.

Meanwhile, another former MCL CEO, Mr Tido Mhando has been named the President’s Adviser on Media and Communications

The announcement was made on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, by the Chief Secretary, Dr Moses Kusiluka, who also unveiled other senior appointments to strengthen the country’s communication and diplomatic functions.

Mr Machumu, a highly respected media leader with nearly three decades of experience in journalism, newsroom management and corporate strategy, retired from MCL in early 2024 after steering the company through a period of significant digital transformation.

Under his leadership, MCL cemented its position as one of Tanzania’s most influential media houses, expanding its digital reach and modernising its content strategy.

Before joining State House, he founded BSM Washauri, a communications and advisory firm that has supported institutions across East Africa on strategic communications, public affairs, crisis management and brand positioning.

His shift from the media industry to advisory work is widely seen as preparation for the strategic communication demands of the new role at State House.

Meanwhile, Mr Mhando, who held the position of MCL CEO when Mr Machumu was Executive Editor at MCL, will now be occupying the role of President’s Adviser on Media and Communications.

Upon completion of its tenure at MCL, Mr Mhando left for Azam Media where he held the position of CEO Mr Tido Mhando. He retired in 2023.

Mr Mhando is regarded as one of Tanzania’s most seasoned broadcasters, having served in senior editorial and managerial roles, including at the BBC and Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC).

His extensive experience in public communication, broadcasting governance and media development is expected to reinforce the State’s communication machinery.

The statement also announced that Mr Lazaro Nyalandu, a former cabinet minister and experienced public servant, has been appointed Ambassador.

Mr Nyalandu previously served as Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism and has been involved in various policy and diplomatic initiatives, giving him a broad grounding for his new role in representing Tanzania abroad.

Analysts say the appointments reflect President Hassan’s intention to strengthen professional communication and diplomacy at a time when public engagement and global positioning remain key priorities.

The presence of two veteran media executives; Machumu and Mhando, at senior levels of State communication is expected to improve coordination, enhance clarity in public messaging and broaden the government’s ability to respond swiftly to national and international developments.

Media scholars say Mr Machumu brings a balanced understanding of both the newsroom and government communication needs.

A mass communication expert, Ms Nancy Mbena, said his appointment signals “a deliberate effort to professionalise government communication.”

“Mr Machumu is known for his integrity, deep industry knowledge and ability to navigate complex narratives,” she said. “His presence at State House could usher in a more transparent, timely and responsive communication culture.”

With both Mr Machumu and Mr Tido Mhando now holding senior advisory roles at State House, analysts say the appointments are likely to improve coordination, clarity and strategic messaging from the presidency.