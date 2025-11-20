Sunflower initiative boosts incomes of Geita farmers

Geita. Smallholder farmers in Kasota area, in Geita, are reporting rising incomes and improved economic stability following the rollout of a sunflower initiative that is transforming livelihoods across the district.

The programme, supported by Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) through the Sunflower and Rice Farmers’ Association, has enabled some farmers to tap into the country’s rapidly expanding cooking oil market.

A Farm Africa assessment shows that domestic demand for edible oil has reached an estimated 500,000 tonnes per year, creating strong incentives for increased sunflower production and value addition.

With more than 65 percent of Tanzanians depending on agriculture for income, the World Bank’s 2022 Agriculture Expenditure Review notes that diversification and agro-processing are now central to rural economic resilience.

For Monica Kazinza, a mother of eight, sunflower farming has become a dependable source of income that complements her tailoring business. She joined the Association in 2018 after recognising the crop’s potential to supplement her earnings.

“Before, I had a very low income,” she said. “But sunflower farming brought me profit.” Income from her harvests has enabled her to expand her tailoring workshop from one sewing machine to two.

The turning point for farmers in Kasota, Nyakabale, Bugulula and Saragulwa came in 2017, when GGML launched a livelihood-strengthening programme targeting sunflower growers.

The support included free agricultural training, improved seeds and the construction of a fully equipped sunflower oil processing plant in Kasota.

The facility allows farmers to shell, press and filter their sunflower seeds, enabling them to sell higher-value products and earn better returns.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, access to quality inputs and opportunities for value addition are among the most effective avenues for increasing smallholder incomes.

Farmers in the association also rotate sunflowers with millet, an approach that improves soil health, reduces pests and supports sustainable land use—practices consistent with national agricultural development strategies.

Simon Shayo, Vice President of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs for Africa at AngloGold Ashanti, said the initiative reflects GGML’s commitment to strengthening local economies.

“For twenty-five years, GGML has invested in practical, scalable livelihood programmes that strengthen the economic resilience of communities around the mine.

Our support to the Sunflower & Rice Farmers’ Association was designed to create a structured value chain that farmers can rely on for stable income,” he said.

While challenges remain—including labour shortages during peak farming seasons—farmers’ ambitions are growing.

Ms Kazinza hopes to open a small office in Kasota to sell both her own sunflower oil and that of other members of the Association, creating a local market hub for the community.

Other farmers share similar stories of transformation. Saakumi Makungu Basolile, Chairperson of the Sunflower and Rice Farmers’ Association in Kasota Council, said that switching from traditional crops has brought new hope.

“Before I began growing sunflowers, I was farming cassava, cotton and commercial fruits, but cotton was a gamble,” he said.