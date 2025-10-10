IMF visit to Kenya discussed reforms that could lead to a new programme

By  REUTERS

Nairobi.  The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that a staff visit to Kenya took stock of the latest macroeconomic developments and discussed reforms that could pave the way for a new programme.

The IMF said in a statement that policy priorities included "measures to enhance fiscal policy credibility, ensure sustainability of public finances and debt, and minimize fiscal, financial, and external sector risks".

Discussions with Kenyan authorities would continue during the upcoming IMF Annual Meetings, it added.

The East African nation's $3.6 billion programme with the IMF expired earlier this year, and some officials have expressed interest in getting a new one that will include a lending component.

Some financial analysts have said that Kenya needs a new loan deal from the Washington-based Fund to anchor its external debt repayments.

