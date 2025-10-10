Kenya, Uganda, seek funding for cross-border expressway

Arusha. Government officials from Kenya and Uganda, development partners, investors, and private sector leaders are expected to converge in Kampala, Uganda, later this month to explore financing options for the 193-kilometre Kenya–Uganda Multinational Expressway Project.

Codenamed the Market Sounding Conference, the two-day meeting scheduled to start on October 20 will seek a viable financing model for the expressway that will link Kisumu–Busia in Kenya to Kakira–Malaba in Uganda.

The East African Community (EAC), in collaboration with the governments of Kenya and Uganda and the African Development Bank (AfDB), is organising the event.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 9, 2025, the EAC described the project as a key component of the Northern Transport Corridor, designed to enhance regional trade, improve transport efficiency, and foster cross-border integration.

The expressway will also upgrade key border posts at Busia, Malaba, and Lwakhakha into modern One Stop Border Posts (OSBPs), easing the movement of goods and people across the region.

“This project is not just about building a road; it is about creating a modern, safe, and efficient transport artery that connects businesses, people, and opportunities across East Africa,” said the EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Infrastructure, Planning and Productive, Social, and Political sectors, Andrea Ariik Malueth.

He said that the Market Sounding Conference represents “a turning point in our efforts to establish a strategy for sustainable infrastructure development through private sector funding—transforming trade, strengthening regional integration, and unlocking opportunities for millions of our citizens.”

The conference will serve as a key platform for governments, financiers, development partners, and the private sector to engage on the expressway project.

Participants will review the findings of detailed feasibility studies, including traffic forecasts, engineering designs, and environmental and social impact assessments.

A Bankability Report will also be presented, outlining proposals for viable public-private partnership (PPP) financing models based on project cost estimates.

“There will be ample opportunity for rich dialogue on how to mobilise resources effectively and sustainably,” said Mr Malueth.

Beyond the technical discussions, the event will invite investors, bilateral donors, and development finance institutions to contribute ideas on enhancing the project’s bankability and ensuring it delivers lasting value.

Discussions will also highlight how the expressway is expected to transform regional connectivity by easing cross-border trade, lowering transport costs, and spurring economic growth across East Africa.

The conference is expected to attract strong interest from investors and financiers, generating constructive feedback on the project’s design, feasibility, and financing models.