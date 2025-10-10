ZEC invites applications for early voting ahead of General Election

Unguja. The Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) has invited applications from voters eligible to participate in early voting, in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Election Act No. 4 of 2018.

According to Section 82(2) of the law, early voters include individuals involved in managing the electoral process—such as returning officers, assistant returning officers, polling station supervisors, police officers, commission members, and commission staff.

A statement issued by ZEC said applications should be submitted starting October 10, 2025, at district election offices where the applicant’s voter registration information is held.

The statement, signed by ZEC Director of Elections Thabit Idaous Faina, said applicants are required to fill out an application form available from district returning officers or download it from the commission’s website at www.zec.go.tz.

“Applicants must indicate their constituency and polling station where they are registered to vote. The deadline for submission of applications is October 18, 2025,” Faina said.

Early voting in Zanzibar is recognized under Section 82(1) of the Election Act, 2018, allowing voters to elect the President of Zanzibar, Members of the House of Representatives, and Councillors.

For the 2025 General Election, early voting will take place on October 28, 2025—one day before the general polling day—following the procedures outlined in the 2025 Election Regulations (Sections 38 to 47) and in line with ZEC’s official arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Zanzibar Electoral Commission has confirmed that all election materials required for the upcoming polls have been delivered to all district offices.

Speaking after inspecting the materials, ZEC Chairperson Justice George Joseph Kazi urged district officials to handle the polling equipment carefully to ensure they are used efficiently during the general election scheduled for October 29, 2025.

He said the commission had already distributed key items, including ballot boxes, vote-counting equipment, and other essential materials to district offices as part of the final preparations.

However, Justice Kazi noted that ballot papers and special ink were still in the final stages of preparation and would be delivered shortly.

“The preparation process for these materials is almost complete. What remains are the ballot papers and ink, which will arrive soon,” he said.

Justice Kazi emphasised that ZEC had put in place strict measures to ensure the election is conducted transparently, freely, and peacefully, without technical disruptions or equipment shortages.

“It is crucial that all commission officials remain fully accountable, as proper preparation of materials is a key component of a successful election. We want everything ready in advance to avoid last-minute challenges and ensure voters exercise their right calmly,” he said.

During his inspection tour, the ZEC chairperson also reviewed the security of storage facilities housing the election materials and instructed district officers to maintain high safety standards at all times.



