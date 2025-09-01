Informal contracts, repayments linked to Bodaboda accidents in Tanzania

Mbeya. Motorcycle taxi operators, known locally as Bodaboda riders, in Mbeya, Tanzania have called for formal contracts and fair loan arrangements to curb the frequent road accidents in the sector.

Riders said a major cause of crashes is the pressure to make timely repayments to vehicle owners, which forces them to rush on the roads.

Speaking during a ceremony marking one year of TVS 250 motorcycles in the city, some riders said being blamed for accidents often stems from competing to meet repayment deadlines.

A Bodaboda rider in Kabwe, Eliah Richard, said the sector has seen greater stability thanks to training and awareness programmes from the police.

“Despite these efforts, informal contracts remain a challenge. Some owners seize motorcycles if a repayment is late. Owners should adopt friendly agreements and allow flexibility in repayments to reduce pressure and improve road safety,” said Richard, deputy secretary of the Bodaboda association.

Chairman of the Kabwe Bodaboda association, Alexander Bugogo, said many contracts favour owners rather than riders, creating fear and undermining confidence on the roads.

“Now we are working with the police to learn traffic regulations. Previously, some owners would extend repayment deadlines unilaterally or seize vehicles, which disrupted riders’ stability,” Bugogo said.

Transport stakeholder and director of Utu Haki Company, Godwine Jumbe, said motorcycles have boosted the local economy and improved livelihoods.

“Motorcycles do more than carry passengers or goods—they deliver reliability, enhance savings, and improve the lives of individuals, families, communities, and even the nation,” he said.

Jumbe said that many people now rely on motorcycles for daily life, noting that the event celebrated one year of the TVS Gia 125 model.

TVS regional manager for Mbeya, Fadhili Nangale, said the company is proud of the product’s success.