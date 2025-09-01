Informal contracts, repayments linked to Bodaboda accidents in Tanzania

A Bodaboda rider in Kabwe, Eliah Richard, said the sector has seen greater stability thanks to training and awareness programmes from the police.
“Despite these efforts, informal contracts remain a challenge. Some owners seize motorcycles if a repayment is late. Owners should adopt friendly agreements and allow flexibility in repayments to reduce pressure and improve road safety,” said Richard, deputy secretary of the Bodaboda association.
Chairman of the Kabwe Bodaboda association, Alexander Bugogo, said many contracts favour owners rather than riders, creating fear and undermining confidence on the roads.
“Now we are working with the police to learn traffic regulations. Previously, some owners would extend repayment deadlines unilaterally or seize vehicles, which disrupted riders’ stability,” Bugogo said.
Transport stakeholder and director of Utu Haki Company, Godwine Jumbe, said motorcycles have boosted the local economy and improved livelihoods.
“Motorcycles do more than carry passengers or goods—they deliver reliability, enhance savings, and improve the lives of individuals, families, communities, and even the nation,” he said.
Jumbe said that many people now rely on motorcycles for daily life, noting that the event celebrated one year of the TVS Gia 125 model.
TVS regional manager for Mbeya, Fadhili Nangale, said the company is proud of the product’s success.
“We thank our customers and promise to continue producing high-quality motorcycles for their benefit. Meeting residents of Mbeya allowed us to celebrate this milestone together,” he said.