Tanzania ready to defend EACAACT title as 2025 edition tees off in Kenya

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s ladies’ golf team is set to defend its East and Central Africa All Africa Challenge Trophy (EACAACT) title as the 2025 edition gets underway from Wednesday, October 22 to Friday, October 24 at the scenic Great Rift Valley Lodge & Golf Resort in Naivasha, Kenya.

Hosted by the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), the EACAACT is a regional counterpart of the continent-wide All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT), bringing together the finest female golfers from East and Central Africa in an atmosphere of competition, friendship, and regional unity.

The tournament is held biennially, alternating with the AACT, which remains Africa’s premier women’s inter-country golf event.

Tanzania field strong team for title defense

Tanzania will be represented by a formidable quartet namely Vicky Elias, Neema Olomi, Shufaa Twalib, and Khadija Suleiman. The players are under the management of Yasmin Chali, who also serves as the Secretary General of the Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU).

Speaking from Nairobi ahead of the team’s final preparations, Yasmin expressed confidence in her players’ readiness.

“Our golfers are in top shape and fully prepared to defend the title,” said Yasmin. “They have trained with great focus and determination. We know competition will be strong, but we are ready to give our best and keep the trophy in Tanzania.”

Regional powerhouses set for Naivasha battle

This year’s event has attracted strong participation from Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda, Madagascar, and Reunion, each fielding their top-ranked lady golfers.

According to the official programme, teams will arrive and conduct practice rounds on October 20 and 21, followed by the opening ceremony and flag-raising at the 18th Green. The championship rounds will then run from October 22 to 24, culminating with the prize-giving ceremony and gala dinner on Friday evening.

A rich history of regional dominance

At the 2023 edition in Kigali, Rwanda, Tanzania claimed the overall team trophy. The win reaffirmed Tanzania’s dominance in the region, following earlier triumphs in 2009, 2011, and 2019.

Since its inaugural edition in Uganda in 2009, the EACAACT has grown into one of the most prestigious women’s golf events in East and Central Africa, promoting both competitive excellence and camaraderie among nations.

Spirit of unity and growth

“This championship is not only about competition; it’s about growing women’s golf in East and Central Africa and fostering lifelong friendships,” Yasmin said.

“We’re proud to represent Tanzania again and eager to make our country proud.”